Transformers Titans Return Legends Wave 5 sighted at US Retail



New Titans Return release seem to be coming in droves as that latest wave of Titans Return Legends has been found by board member ax255 in a Target Store in Pleasant Hill, California. The wave consists of re-release of Cosmos with update paint application and the brand new figure Seaspray. Good luck with your hunt TFW!



The post Transformers Titans Return Legends Wave 5 sighted at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

