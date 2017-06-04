Our regular Weibo leaker has shared
with us some clippings from the instruction sheets of *Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Class Dragonstorm And Legion Combiner Infernocus. While specific transformation instructions are not given, we are treated to a new look at where Dragonicus‘ swords are stored during the combined dragon mode. Stormreign‘s weapon can also be spotted on the back. Check out the images attached with this news post.
