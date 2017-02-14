Titans Return Voyager Wave 3 has just hit retail, with new triple changing versions of Optimus Prime and Megatron, so now seemed like a good time to share some pics of the new Voyager Class Optimus Prime
. Based on the fuel oil tanker form that Optimus Prime adopted in the 1995 Generation 2 line, this version of Optimus Prime homages a design perhaps better known for being the evil Prime clone from the original Robots in Disguise cartoon, Scourge. But this new homage to that Generation 2 Optimus also features a third mode, a distinctly harrier styled jet, which » Continue Reading.
