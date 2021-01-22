Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Cyberverse Season 4 Toyline Listing Discovered


Walmart app is a goldmine when it comes to discovering upcoming toy releases. Today, we are happy to stumble upon a listing with toys belonging to*Transformers: Cyberverse Season 4. That’s right: Season 4. However, thanks to these newly discovered names, we now know that this latest season is none other than the two TV Movies which TFW2005 reported during our coverage of Festival Of Licensing. The gimmick for the new season is ‘Roll &#38; Transform/Combine‘, with the Dinobots taking the center stage. But, there is a very special surprise which makes this list fall into SPOILER territory. It’s also &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse Season 4 Toyline Listing Discovered appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



