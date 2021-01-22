|
Transformers Studio Series SS-70 B-127 (Cybertronian Bumblebee) In-Hand Images
Via*TonTon Review on Youtube*we have new in-hand*images of the upcoming*Transformers Studio Series SS-70 B-127 (Cybertronian Bumblebee). B-127 (Cybertronian Bumblebee) is part of the new Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe together with SS-71 Dark Of The Moon Dino.*This figure is a redeco of Studio Series SS-64 Cliffjumper (Bumblebee movie) with a new head to resemble Bumblebees Cybertronian mode as seen in the Bumblebee movie. As usual, we also have comparison shots in both modes next to other Studio Series figures. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump. Click on the » Continue Reading.
