Old Today, 03:06 PM   #1
Metroplex79
Little Guy with Firepower
Metroplex79's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Toronto-ish
Posts: 1,693
Cool With all the Light Rail Transit being done in Toronto...
...is this what we have to look forward to?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uLpgrcLOZM

Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:20 PM   #2
joelones
Machine War
joelones's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Dagoba
Posts: 290
Re: With all the Light Rail Transit being done in Toronto...
The rather apathetic and desensitized reactions from the drivers to the incidents are indicative that it probably happens often; good luck with that...
