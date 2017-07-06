|
TFcon Secures Presenting Sponsor through The Chosen Prime
TFCON SECURES PRESENTING SPONSOR THROUGH THE CHOSEN PRIME Leading Collectable Dealer Teams Up with the Worlds Largest Fan-Run Transformers Convention. Toronto, ON. TFcon is pleased to announce that its 2017 show program will be presented by The Chosen Prime. As the Platinum, Title and Presenting Sponsor for TFcon, The Chosen Prime will receive a myriad of branding, benefits and rights including an oversized activation space on the main exhibitor floor inside the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel and Convention Centre along with contest programming during multiple events, hospitality and enhanced VIP access to celebrities, other guests and programs plus the ability to » Continue Reading.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.