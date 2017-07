TFcon Secures Presenting Sponsor through The Chosen Prime

TFCON SECURES PRESENTING SPONSOR THROUGH THE CHOSEN PRIME Leading Collectable Dealer Teams Up with the World's Largest Fan-Run Transformers Convention. Toronto, ON. TFcon is pleased to announce that its 2017 show program will be presented by The Chosen Prime. As the 'Platinum, Title and Presenting Sponsor' for TFcon, The Chosen Prime will receive a myriad of branding, benefits and rights including an oversized activation space on the main exhibitor floor inside the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel and Convention Centre along with contest programming during multiple events, hospitality and enhanced VIP access to celebrities, other guests and programs plus the ability to » Continue Reading.