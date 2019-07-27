|
Generations Selects Piranacon and Seacons ? Full Combined Mode and Team Images
Thanks to Twitter user Stryker Wang, we have images straight from the floor of this weekend’s event in Hong Kong of the upcoming team of Generations Selects Piranacon and the Seacons he’s comprised of! Earlier this year we saw and received confirmation of the team being made but only saw a fraction of Piranacon along with Snaptrap and Skalor, but now we’ve got the whole fishy crew! AND with these pics, we have confirmation that ALL SIX team members are being done in deluxe/voyager fashion with the sixth FORMING A WEAPON! It’s unclear at this time however if that applies » Continue Reading.
