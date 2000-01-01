Today, 08:52 PM #1 CKWG Alternator Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Vancouver Posts: 994 BIG SALE: G1 , PARTS , MP , 3P , Titans Return , Marvel DC Gundam

Local and Multiple item buyers may get priority. Prices are in Canadian Dollar, shipping is extra.



PICS for TRANSFORMERS FOR SALE https://www.flickr.com/photos/127094...57695880259405



Masterpiece:

MP-11SW Skywarp - MISB with collector's coin $265



Titans Return:

Overlord - Sealed $48

Octane / Octone - Sealed $23

Chromedome - Sealed $18

Hardhead - Sealed $16



MISC

Transformers Prime Voyager Thundertron - complete $15

Cybertron Vector Prime - complete w/ silver painted cyber key $20

Generations IDW Orion Pax - complete with instructions $15

Cybertron Brakedown body $3





TFCC Exclusives:

TFCC Exclusive Dion - complete with instructions and biocard $45

Nexus Maximus Combiner: Skyfall Landquake Breakaway Topspin Heatwave

- complete plus 4 instructions and 4 collector's cards, missing instructions for Skyfall and card for Landquake $220



3rd Party:

Impossible Toys :

Quintesson QUINT-05 Guard - complete with box $80

Alicon - complete with box $70

Nightbird - complete with box $28

3rd Party Mastermind Creations MMC :

R-16 Anarchus - MISB $110

R-17 Carnifex ( Overlord ) w/ Sealed R-17CS Continuum add-on set - complete with box $240

2016 TFCon Exclusive Ocular Max MMC PS-01S Stealth Sphinx - MISB $175

Dr. Wu Prime Sword $6

Xovergen Trailerforce Powermaster Prime / Ginrai set plus KO Henkei Optimus Prime & God Armor Kit ( God Bomber ) $240



G1:

Optimus Prime - missing only hose and gas handle $90

Optimus Prime - has roller, gun, fists, trailer, 2 missiles $78

Wheeljack - complete with box , tech spec cut out $160

Trailbreaker body, missing truck back cover, missing flap with rubsign $5 (HOLD)

Cosmos - complete , some head paint wear $10

Starscream - only missing all 4 missiles, comes with 2 repro missiles $55

Skywarp - body with 2 vertical fins $8

Laserbeak - complete, head a bit loose $25

Laserbeak - complete, body is authentic but head and neck is not and loosely fit $17

Sandstorm - complete $50

Springer body only $15

Ultra Magnus - complete , plastic version $65

Sky Lynx bottom lynx half, working electronics, missing one grey tire $45

Nosecone body $8

Trypticon - complete with box, styro and glow in dark sheet, all electronics work $360

Runamuck complete $17

Headstrong body - plastic ver. chew mark on horn $9

Blot body $8

Fortress Maximus - complete (Spike,Cog, Cog's gun, Cerebro's gun, radar are repro parts) $375

Scorponok - complete, crack on helmet $290

Hardhead - complete, crack on chest plate joint $80

Brainstorm - missing right gun $75

Targetmaster Scourge - complete $299

Power Master Optimus Prime cab only, sticker and paint wear $5

Joyride - complete $68

Getaway - complete $85

Slapdash - complete $88

Guzzle - complete $17

Fizzle - complete, stress mark on spoiler $8

Quickswitch - complete $55

TM Quickmix, Scoop & Landfill set of 3 - all complete $80 for all 3

TM Quickmix - has TM Ricochet $17

Grandslam and Raindance - complete, superb condition $80

Override - complete $10

Quickmix body $8

Scoop body $8

Action Master Sprocket body $7

Darkwing - missing right gun, jet combining tab broken $55

Dreadwind - complete $100

Piranacon - complete $140

Ruckus - complete $10

Windsweeper - complete $17

Crankcase - complete , trigger doens't work $5

Beastbox & Squawktalk - complete, superb condition $80

Spinister - complete $38

Snaptrap - has Piranacon chest shield $15

Doubledealer - complete $90





Pretenders:

Autobots:

Chainclaw - complete $65

Crossblades - has shell & inner robot, and 1 square pod $15

Doubleheader - has helmet, gun and inner robot, but inner robot missing arms $28

Waverider - has shell, belt & inner robot only $15



Decepticons:

Monstructor - complete $360

Bludgeon - missing small gun $150

Finback - has shell & inner robot, some broken pegs inside the shell $12

Iguanus - complete $85

Pretender Starscream - has shell, inner robot missing all the wings & cockpit, helmet and big gun $22

Skullgrin - missing inner robot $28

Submarauder - missing shield, one belt peg broken $28

Thunderwing - complete $175



Micromasters:

Autobots:

Overload - trailer only, missing handle $3

Rescue Patrol - complete $20

Construction Patrol - complete $20

Decepticons:

Skystalker - complete with box $110

Airwave - complete $35

Skyhopper - missing Rotor Blade, 1 short ramp, long ramp $30

Roughtstuff - missing only twin turret $12

Constructor Squad - complete $40

Battle Squad - missing black jet front and back $20



Individual Micromasters:

Rescue Patrol - Fixit (some discoloration) $2

Air Patrol Sky High - $7

Astro Squad - Blast Master missing right arm $1

Astro Squad - Moonrock & Missile Master, missing missile & launcher $7

Metro Squad - Wheel Blaze & Road Burner, missing crane $7

Metro Squad - Slide $5

Skystalker's orange car - missing 1 wheel $3

Anti-Aircraft Base - Micromaster Spaceshot with both wings $7

Air Strike Patrol Storm Cloud $4

Constructor Squad - Knockout $5

Constructor Squad - Hammer $5

Constructor Squad - Sledge & Hammer $10

Constructor Squad - Stonecruncher missing crane $4

Battle Squad - Direct Hit (some discoloration) $2





Junkers:

Optimus Prime cab, 1 broken smokestack, broken right front grill $8

Optimus Prime trailer - missing door, broken front tab $10

Silverstreak , broken hood, but included, missing back windows, and right door $3

Perceptor - no chest plate, no scope , no dials $3

Snarl in pieces $3

Laserbeak KO body, no head/neck, along with 2 other KO Laserbeak junkers $2

Buzzsaw body missing right leg $2

Apeface body with broken cockpit, has left wing (broken tip) $5



G2:

Sky Dive body $5







G1 PARTS SALE/TRADE LIST:



Abominus big gun broken handle (can still be held) $2

Anti-Aircraft base missile launcher $5

Apeface left wing $9

Pre-Transformers Barrage gun ?KO $5

Birdbrain gun $17

Blitzwing turret $10

Blaster gun $18

Bludgeon inner robot $25

Bluestreak right launcher $4

Bugly antennas $15 each

Catilla inner robot $10

Crossblades Pretender inner robot, one knob broken $3

Dreadwing left and right gun pair $45

Defensor gun $5

Devastator Diaclone drill ?ko $2, right fist w/broken end ?Ko $3

Downshift complete weapon set of 3 $15, rocket $5 each

Erector crane X2 $6 each

First Aid vehicle cannon missing connector $1

Fortress Maximus both big guns - both repros $25 for both

Frenzy / Rumble left back gun, 1 broken clip $1

Hardhead's HM Duros $38

Hoist right fist $5

Hook gun $5

Hound vehicle gun $10, launcher $7, launcher with chrome wear $5, missile X2 $6 each

Inferno / Grapple gun X2 $3 each

Ironworks crane staging $4

Jazz launcher missing silver backplate and silver circle cover $2

Laserbeak / Buzzsaw left gun broken tip X2 $1

Menasor big gun $7

Mirage launcher $6, gun $5, 2nd launcher w/ broken clip $2

Mixmaster gun X2 $5each, dual missile $3

Monstructor head $35, big gun $10

Needlenose TM Zigzag $12

Optimus Prime dark blue Roller with 3 wheels one broken hinge on left side $5, Fist left & right pair (bloated ver.) $30

O-mega Supreme foot $3, Track k,j,f,e,iX2 $4each

Predaking head $12, cannon $14

Perceptor shoulder cover $2

Powermaster Prime grey gun $5 (SOLD)

Pretender Bumblebee big gun $5, small gun $5 & helmet $5

Prowl left launcher $4

Rampage sword $9

Runamuck gun $4

Scrapper small gun X3 $5 each

Seeker jets landing gear $12

Skyhopper left & right gun $8 for both

Sky Lynx left blue foot, red shin $2

Skystalker small gun X3 $4 each, medium gun X6 $4 each

Slapdash grey engine cover $15, front nose $10

Sludge launcher $6

Smokescreen right launcher $3

Snarler shoulder pad $15

Soundwave head, broken connector with neck $2

Stranglehold inner robot $12, white gun $14, helmet $12

Superion head $5, gun $6

Starscream right horizontal tailwing $8 (large peg version)

Steeljaw left gun ( silver ) $5

Swindle big gun $5

Thunderwing big gun X2 $20 each

Topspin gun w/ broken tip $0.5

Ultra Magnus gun $6, head $5

Wildfly gun $20

Wreck-gar gun $9



KO or Possible KO parts:

Browning KO/Microman orange gun $5

Defensor right fist ?KO $3

Laserbeak / Buzzsaw KO right gun $2

Predaking KO left fist $3

Superion KO right fist $2

Superion KO gun $2



Non-G1 parts:

RID Ruination Armorhide cannon $2

Energon Mirage missile $1

Baldigus right fist $2



Non-Transformers parts:

Gobot UFO Robo junker $1

Diaclone Multi-Force 14 Robot Rocket Booster $1





Box / Instruction / Tech Spec / Catalog :

Cardback/box:

Vortex Cardback , good backside , most boxart missing on front side $7

Prowl box , robot point cut out $40

Wheeljack box with tech spec cut out $25



Instructions:

Inferno $6

Defensor combining instructions French ver. x2 $4 each

Hotspot - Canadian ver. , some edge wear $5

Hun-gurrr $7

Menasor combining instructions $4

Motormaster - rip on bottom right corner $6

Onslaught $7

Piranacon combining instructions $4

Powermaster Optimus Prime - Canadian ver. $6

Pretender Roadblock - Canadian ver. $8

Razorclaw $7

Scattershot - rip on top right corner of page 2 $6

Smokescreen $7

Sunstreaker $9

Tracks - a piece of tape on top left corner $5



Tech Spec:

Frenzy (gold ver.) $3

Inferno French ver., cut on top left $1

Megatron $6

Outback $2

Smokescreen $4

Starscream $5

Steeljaw $2

Stunticons Set of 4: Drag Strip , Dead End , Wildrider , Breakdown $8 for the set

Technobots Set of 4, some pen/pencil marks: Nosecone , Strafe , Afterburner , Lightspeed $4 for the set

Terrorcons Set of 4, some pen/pencil marks: Rippersnapper , Cutthroat , Sinnertwin , Blot $4 for the set

Thundercracker $4

Tracks $4



Catalog & Mail-in sheets

1984 catalog Canadian version $3

1986 catalog English version $2

1986 catalog French version x2 $1

1987 catalog French version $1

1988 catalog English & French pair $2

1989 Pretenders Catalog Canadian version $3

Mail-in sheet for Omnibots x2 $1

Main-in sheet for Trans-fan club and Wristlocker French ver. $1

Tech Spec Decoder X2 $2 each





PICS FOR NON TRANSFORMERS FOR SALE

https://www.flickr.com/photos/127094...57694099198071



Marvel Legends



Phoenix $15

Bishop $25

Banshee $13

Kitty Pryde $10



China Civil War Scarlet Witch $10

China Civil War Vision $13



Sealed:

Black Queen TRU exclusives $23

Avengers Thor Black Widow Banner Hawkeye 4 pack $100

Netflix Punisher $25

Netflix Elektra $30

Phoenix $22

Sunfire $28

Old Man Logan Wolverine $28

Colossus $35



90's X-Men

Jubilee $5

Silver Samurai $5

Corsair $5

Marrow $5

Sauron $5

Morph $5



DC Universe Classics

The Penguin I $12

HUSH Joker - opened with box $12

HUSH Riddler - opened with box $12

HUSH Catwoman - opened with box $5

Dark Victory Commissioner Gordon - opened with box $12

Batman The Long Halloween Two-Face $15

Scarecrow $4



Play Arts Kai: 10 inch scale

Wonder Woman - complete , china version $38

Superman - complete , china version $35



GUNDAM

Built Models:

1/144 Ball Twin Set $6

1/144 Zaku warrior green FG $3

1/144 Loto Twins $4



MSIA Mobile Suit in Action

Guntank $15

Guncannon $12

RX-93 v Nu gundam Deluxe $18



Robot Damashii ( Spirits )

Unicorn Destroy Mode - complete w/box $38

Sinanju - complete w/box $45 PM me or e-mail me (preferred) to psychogis@shaw.ca Local and Multiple item buyers may get priority. my sale list:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68168





my feedback:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=3255

my sale list:my feedback:

