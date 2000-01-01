PM me or e-mail me (preferred) to psychogis@shaw.ca
.
Local and Multiple item buyers may get priority. Prices are in Canadian Dollar, shipping is extra.
PICS for TRANSFORMERS FOR SALEhttps://www.flickr.com/photos/127094...57695880259405
Masterpiece:
MP-11SW Skywarp - MISB with collector's coin $265
Titans Return:
Overlord - Sealed $48
Octane / Octone - Sealed $23
Chromedome - Sealed $18
Hardhead - Sealed $16
MISC
Transformers Prime Voyager Thundertron - complete $15
Cybertron Vector Prime - complete w/ silver painted cyber key $20
Generations IDW Orion Pax - complete with instructions $15
Cybertron Brakedown body $3
TFCC Exclusives:
TFCC Exclusive Dion - complete with instructions and biocard $45
Nexus Maximus Combiner: Skyfall Landquake Breakaway Topspin Heatwave
- complete plus 4 instructions and 4 collector's cards, missing instructions for Skyfall and card for Landquake $220
3rd Party:
Impossible Toys :
Quintesson QUINT-05 Guard - complete with box $80
Alicon - complete with box $70
Nightbird - complete with box $28
3rd Party Mastermind Creations MMC :
R-16 Anarchus - MISB $110
R-17 Carnifex ( Overlord ) w/ Sealed R-17CS Continuum add-on set - complete with box $240
2016 TFCon Exclusive Ocular Max MMC PS-01S Stealth Sphinx - MISB $175
Dr. Wu Prime Sword $6
Xovergen Trailerforce Powermaster Prime / Ginrai set plus KO Henkei Optimus Prime & God Armor Kit ( God Bomber ) $240
G1:
Optimus Prime - missing only hose and gas handle $90
Optimus Prime - has roller, gun, fists, trailer, 2 missiles $78
Wheeljack - complete with box , tech spec cut out $160
Trailbreaker body, missing truck back cover, missing flap with rubsign $5 (HOLD)
Cosmos - complete , some head paint wear $10
Starscream - only missing all 4 missiles, comes with 2 repro missiles $55
Skywarp - body with 2 vertical fins $8
Laserbeak - complete, head a bit loose $25
Laserbeak - complete, body is authentic but head and neck is not and loosely fit $17
Sandstorm - complete $50
Springer body only $15
Ultra Magnus - complete , plastic version $65
Sky Lynx bottom lynx half, working electronics, missing one grey tire $45
Nosecone body $8
Trypticon - complete with box, styro and glow in dark sheet, all electronics work $360
Runamuck complete $17
Headstrong body - plastic ver. chew mark on horn $9
Blot body $8
Fortress Maximus - complete (Spike,Cog, Cog's gun, Cerebro's gun, radar are repro parts) $375
Scorponok - complete, crack on helmet $290
Hardhead - complete, crack on chest plate joint $80
Brainstorm - missing right gun $75
Targetmaster Scourge - complete $299
Power Master Optimus Prime cab only, sticker and paint wear $5
Joyride - complete $68
Getaway - complete $85
Slapdash - complete $88
Guzzle - complete $17
Fizzle - complete, stress mark on spoiler $8
Quickswitch - complete $55
TM Quickmix, Scoop & Landfill set of 3 - all complete $80 for all 3
TM Quickmix - has TM Ricochet $17
Grandslam and Raindance - complete, superb condition $80
Override - complete $10
Quickmix body $8
Scoop body $8
Action Master Sprocket body $7
Darkwing - missing right gun, jet combining tab broken $55
Dreadwind - complete $100
Piranacon - complete $140
Ruckus - complete $10
Windsweeper - complete $17
Crankcase - complete , trigger doens't work $5
Beastbox & Squawktalk - complete, superb condition $80
Spinister - complete $38
Snaptrap - has Piranacon chest shield $15
Doubledealer - complete $90
Pretenders:
Autobots:
Chainclaw - complete $65
Crossblades - has shell & inner robot, and 1 square pod $15
Doubleheader - has helmet, gun and inner robot, but inner robot missing arms $28
Waverider - has shell, belt & inner robot only $15
Decepticons:
Monstructor - complete $360
Bludgeon - missing small gun $150
Finback - has shell & inner robot, some broken pegs inside the shell $12
Iguanus - complete $85
Pretender Starscream - has shell, inner robot missing all the wings & cockpit, helmet and big gun $22
Skullgrin - missing inner robot $28
Submarauder - missing shield, one belt peg broken $28
Thunderwing - complete $175
Micromasters:
Autobots:
Overload - trailer only, missing handle $3
Rescue Patrol - complete $20
Construction Patrol - complete $20
Decepticons:
Skystalker - complete with box $110
Airwave - complete $35
Skyhopper - missing Rotor Blade, 1 short ramp, long ramp $30
Roughtstuff - missing only twin turret $12
Constructor Squad - complete $40
Battle Squad - missing black jet front and back $20
Individual Micromasters:
Rescue Patrol - Fixit (some discoloration) $2
Air Patrol Sky High - $7
Astro Squad - Blast Master missing right arm $1
Astro Squad - Moonrock & Missile Master, missing missile & launcher $7
Metro Squad - Wheel Blaze & Road Burner, missing crane $7
Metro Squad - Slide $5
Skystalker's orange car - missing 1 wheel $3
Anti-Aircraft Base - Micromaster Spaceshot with both wings $7
Air Strike Patrol Storm Cloud $4
Constructor Squad - Knockout $5
Constructor Squad - Hammer $5
Constructor Squad - Sledge & Hammer $10
Constructor Squad - Stonecruncher missing crane $4
Battle Squad - Direct Hit (some discoloration) $2
Junkers:
Optimus Prime cab, 1 broken smokestack, broken right front grill $8
Optimus Prime trailer - missing door, broken front tab $10
Silverstreak , broken hood, but included, missing back windows, and right door $3
Perceptor - no chest plate, no scope , no dials $3
Snarl in pieces $3
Laserbeak KO body, no head/neck, along with 2 other KO Laserbeak junkers $2
Buzzsaw body missing right leg $2
Apeface body with broken cockpit, has left wing (broken tip) $5
G2:
Sky Dive body $5
G1 PARTS SALE/TRADE LIST:
Abominus big gun broken handle (can still be held) $2
Anti-Aircraft base missile launcher $5
Apeface left wing $9
Pre-Transformers Barrage gun ?KO $5
Birdbrain gun $17
Blitzwing turret $10
Blaster gun $18
Bludgeon inner robot $25
Bluestreak right launcher $4
Bugly antennas $15 each
Catilla inner robot $10
Crossblades Pretender inner robot, one knob broken $3
Dreadwing left and right gun pair $45
Defensor gun $5
Devastator Diaclone drill ?ko $2, right fist w/broken end ?Ko $3
Downshift complete weapon set of 3 $15, rocket $5 each
Erector crane X2 $6 each
First Aid vehicle cannon missing connector $1
Fortress Maximus both big guns - both repros $25 for both
Frenzy / Rumble left back gun, 1 broken clip $1
Hardhead's HM Duros $38
Hoist right fist $5
Hook gun $5
Hound vehicle gun $10, launcher $7, launcher with chrome wear $5, missile X2 $6 each
Inferno / Grapple gun X2 $3 each
Ironworks crane staging $4
Jazz launcher missing silver backplate and silver circle cover $2
Laserbeak / Buzzsaw left gun broken tip X2 $1
Menasor big gun $7
Mirage launcher $6, gun $5, 2nd launcher w/ broken clip $2
Mixmaster gun X2 $5each, dual missile $3
Monstructor head $35, big gun $10
Needlenose TM Zigzag $12
Optimus Prime dark blue Roller with 3 wheels one broken hinge on left side $5, Fist left & right pair (bloated ver.) $30
O-mega Supreme foot $3, Track k,j,f,e,iX2 $4each
Predaking head $12, cannon $14
Perceptor shoulder cover $2
Powermaster Prime grey gun $5 (SOLD)
Pretender Bumblebee big gun $5, small gun $5 & helmet $5
Prowl left launcher $4
Rampage sword $9
Runamuck gun $4
Scrapper small gun X3 $5 each
Seeker jets landing gear $12
Skyhopper left & right gun $8 for both
Sky Lynx left blue foot, red shin $2
Skystalker small gun X3 $4 each, medium gun X6 $4 each
Slapdash grey engine cover $15, front nose $10
Sludge launcher $6
Smokescreen right launcher $3
Snarler shoulder pad $15
Soundwave head, broken connector with neck $2
Stranglehold inner robot $12, white gun $14, helmet $12
Superion head $5, gun $6
Starscream right horizontal tailwing $8 (large peg version)
Steeljaw left gun ( silver ) $5
Swindle big gun $5
Thunderwing big gun X2 $20 each
Topspin gun w/ broken tip $0.5
Ultra Magnus gun $6, head $5
Wildfly gun $20
Wreck-gar gun $9
KO or Possible KO parts:
Browning KO/Microman orange gun $5
Defensor right fist ?KO $3
Laserbeak / Buzzsaw KO right gun $2
Predaking KO left fist $3
Superion KO right fist $2
Superion KO gun $2
Non-G1 parts:
RID Ruination Armorhide cannon $2
Energon Mirage missile $1
Baldigus right fist $2
Non-Transformers parts:
Gobot UFO Robo junker $1
Diaclone Multi-Force 14 Robot Rocket Booster $1
Box / Instruction / Tech Spec / Catalog :
Cardback/box:
Vortex Cardback , good backside , most boxart missing on front side $7
Prowl box , robot point cut out $40
Wheeljack box with tech spec cut out $25
Instructions:
Inferno $6
Defensor combining instructions French ver. x2 $4 each
Hotspot - Canadian ver. , some edge wear $5
Hun-gurrr $7
Menasor combining instructions $4
Motormaster - rip on bottom right corner $6
Onslaught $7
Piranacon combining instructions $4
Powermaster Optimus Prime - Canadian ver. $6
Pretender Roadblock - Canadian ver. $8
Razorclaw $7
Scattershot - rip on top right corner of page 2 $6
Smokescreen $7
Sunstreaker $9
Tracks - a piece of tape on top left corner $5
Tech Spec:
Frenzy (gold ver.) $3
Inferno French ver., cut on top left $1
Megatron $6
Outback $2
Smokescreen $4
Starscream $5
Steeljaw $2
Stunticons Set of 4: Drag Strip , Dead End , Wildrider , Breakdown $8 for the set
Technobots Set of 4, some pen/pencil marks: Nosecone , Strafe , Afterburner , Lightspeed $4 for the set
Terrorcons Set of 4, some pen/pencil marks: Rippersnapper , Cutthroat , Sinnertwin , Blot $4 for the set
Thundercracker $4
Tracks $4
Catalog & Mail-in sheets
1984 catalog Canadian version $3
1986 catalog English version $2
1986 catalog French version x2 $1
1987 catalog French version $1
1988 catalog English & French pair $2
1989 Pretenders Catalog Canadian version $3
Mail-in sheet for Omnibots x2 $1
Main-in sheet for Trans-fan club and Wristlocker French ver. $1
Tech Spec Decoder X2 $2 each
PICS FOR NON TRANSFORMERS FOR SALE
https://www.flickr.com/photos/127094...57694099198071
Marvel Legends
Phoenix $15
Bishop $25
Banshee $13
Kitty Pryde $10
China Civil War Scarlet Witch $10
China Civil War Vision $13
Sealed:
Black Queen TRU exclusives $23
Avengers Thor Black Widow Banner Hawkeye 4 pack $100
Netflix Punisher $25
Netflix Elektra $30
Phoenix $22
Sunfire $28
Old Man Logan Wolverine $28
Colossus $35
90's X-Men
Jubilee $5
Silver Samurai $5
Corsair $5
Marrow $5
Sauron $5
Morph $5
DC Universe Classics
The Penguin I $12
HUSH Joker - opened with box $12
HUSH Riddler - opened with box $12
HUSH Catwoman - opened with box $5
Dark Victory Commissioner Gordon - opened with box $12
Batman The Long Halloween Two-Face $15
Scarecrow $4
Play Arts Kai:
10 inch scale
Wonder Woman - complete , china version $38
Superman - complete , china version $35
GUNDAM
Built Models:
1/144 Ball Twin Set $6
1/144 Zaku warrior green FG $3
1/144 Loto Twins $4
MSIA Mobile Suit in Action
Guntank $15
Guncannon $12
RX-93 v Nu gundam Deluxe $18
Robot Damashii ( Spirits )
Unicorn Destroy Mode - complete w/box $38
Sinanju - complete w/box $45