Icon Heroes: Transformers Soundwave Noir PinBook



Icon Heroes announces a new addition to their officially licensed Transformers product line, available for pre-order today: Transformers are going back to their past with a comic ‘Noir’ look. Influenced by Japanese comic book styles and accompanied with a limited color palette, each limited-edition pin is individually numbered with a matching number on the book. PinBooks feature a set of beautifully designed hard enamel pins packaged in a book-style packaging with stunning cover art. The Soundwave Noir PinBook includes 3 collectible pins – Soundwave (3″ tall), Ravage (0.7″ tall), and Laserbeak (0.6″ tall) – with matte black and spot UV



Icon Heroes announces a new addition to their officially licensed Transformers product line, available for pre-order today: Transformers are going back to their past with a comic 'Noir' look. Influenced by Japanese comic book styles and accompanied with a limited color palette, each limited-edition pin is individually numbered with a matching number on the book. PinBooks feature a set of beautifully designed hard enamel pins packaged in a book-style packaging with stunning cover art. The Soundwave Noir PinBook includes 3 collectible pins – Soundwave (3″ tall), Ravage (0.7″ tall), and Laserbeak (0.6″ tall) – with matte black and spot UV

