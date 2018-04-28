Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
International Transformers News
Ages Three and Up Newsletter 4/28/18
Today, 10:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Ages Three and Up Newsletter 4/28/18
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Ages 3 and Up have sent through their latest newsletter. Check the details below! New Arrivals
Transformers Generations Studio Series – Leader Blackout
Fans Toys – FT-24 – Rouge
Transformers Generations Studio Series – Leader Grimlock
Transformers Generations Studio Series – Leader Wave 1 – Set of 2
Generation Toy – GT-10 BW Gorilla
Fansproject – Lost Exo Realm LER-07 Pinchar
Alien Attack – A-01CC EL CID
Iron Factory – IFEX05H – The Hunter (Miko for Irontitan)
The
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return
Sunday, June 10th
at the
Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
oroboru
Re: Ages Three and Up Newsletter 4/28/18
I eagerly anticipate the preorders for the Dreamwave Volcanicus upgrade.
Transformers Masterpiece Sunsurge by Badcube
Transformers Masterpiece MMC Ocular Max Remix Buzzard & Volture Cassettes
BRUTICUS Transformers Combiner Wars Set of 5.
TRANSFORMERS Voyager Class Lot of 7! Unopened. Optimus Prime, Hot Spot + More!
