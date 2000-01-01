Today, 09:54 AM #1 Shwabber Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2017 Location: London, Ontario Posts: 47 TFCON First Timer Hey everyone,



Finally heading to TFCON this year on the Saturday with my youngest (5 y/o)!



If you see someone walking around with an almost exact "Mini-Me' be sure to say hi!



We will be looking to fill some missing bots for our Masterpiece Scale collection.



Hope to see a few of you there!



Shwabber (Shaun) Today, 10:37 AM #2 oroboru Generation 2 Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 122 Re: TFCON First Timer I’m sure you’ll have fun. You might want to keep your kid on your shoulders, as it can get quite cramped and you don’t want to be responsible for the loss of product on a vendors table.

