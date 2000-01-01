Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:54 AM   #1
Shwabber
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: London, Ontario
Posts: 47
TFCON First Timer
Hey everyone,

Finally heading to TFCON this year on the Saturday with my youngest (5 y/o)!

If you see someone walking around with an almost exact "Mini-Me' be sure to say hi!

We will be looking to fill some missing bots for our Masterpiece Scale collection.

Hope to see a few of you there!

Shwabber (Shaun)
Old Today, 10:37 AM   #2
oroboru
Generation 2
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 122
Re: TFCON First Timer
I’m sure you’ll have fun. You might want to keep your kid on your shoulders, as it can get quite cramped and you don’t want to be responsible for the loss of product on a vendors table.
