Iron Factory IF EX-26A Racing Bros Annihilator (Legends Scaled G1 Red Alert) Images
on weibo we have new images of the upcoming*Iron Factory IF EX-26A Racing Bros Annihilator (Legends Scaled G1 Red Alert). Another interesting addition to the growing Legends scaled market.*IF EX-26A Racing Bros Annihilator is the next remold and release after*IF EX-26 Iron Factory BlazeDash (Sideswipe) and Bolt Sprint (Sunstreaker)
.*For a figure of this size, this mold looks very detailed and articulated, including Red alert’s rifle and shoulder cannon, with a solid alt mode. We are sure this will be a nice piece for any Legends scaled collection. No release date or pre-order yet, but » Continue Reading.
