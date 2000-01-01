Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Items For Sale or Trade
Selling KREO and ROTF collection
Today, 11:36 AM
#
1
lazyboy18
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Toronto
Posts: 14
Selling KREO and ROTF collection
Kreo collection - 250$
Kreo doesn't have any missing pieces and it also comes with the instruction booklet. All pieces has been sorted out in separate bags and labelled accordingly.
ROTF collection -350$
Set comes with everything you see in picture
Selling as a set, not individually
http://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details....Activated=true
Today, 11:45 AM
#
2
Poflymn
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 291
Re: Selling KREO and ROTF collection
You may want to list out what is in your ROTF lot at least. What you have pictured in the two pictures is no where near $350 worth of transformers.
