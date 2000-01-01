Today, 11:36 AM #1 lazyboy18 Generation 1 Join Date: Aug 2010 Location: Toronto Posts: 14 Selling KREO and ROTF collection

Kreo doesn't have any missing pieces and it also comes with the instruction booklet. All pieces has been sorted out in separate bags and labelled accordingly.



ROTF collection -350$



Set comes with everything you see in picture

Selling as a set, not individually



Kreo collection - 250$

Kreo doesn't have any missing pieces and it also comes with the instruction booklet. All pieces has been sorted out in separate bags and labelled accordingly.

ROTF collection -350$

Set comes with everything you see in picture

Selling as a set, not individually

Today, 11:45 AM #2 Poflymn Machine War Join Date: Jul 2015 Location: Nova Scotia Posts: 291 Re: Selling KREO and ROTF collection You may want to list out what is in your ROTF lot at least. What you have pictured in the two pictures is no where near $350 worth of transformers.

