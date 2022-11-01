Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:33 AM
joshimus
Metroplex
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 4,694
My 2023 Toys for sale TF's Hot Toys, TMNT + more
Looking to do some clearing out. I am not interested in trades so please dont ask. My home is pet, smoke free, in Hamilton.
I can meet up in Burlington or Oakville weekends and I ship from work so the rates are better than if I shipped via CP as personal. Tracking and fully insured.
Feel free to make offers. Loose stuff I may not include pricing just because I honestly don't know what they are worth, so something mutually beneficial to both of us would be great.

Oooh, need to do some image resizing.

Transformers MISB:
Studio Series Gnaw and Hot Rod $50ea
Earthrise Fastrack $40
Studio Series Movie Grimlock $70



MISB
Jurassic World Colossal T-rex battle damage with sounds. $100


GI Joe Classified series Tomax, Xamot and Cobra Commander $80 for set ONLY, $40 for Commander.


SDCC Rise of Cobra Destro 2 pack set unopened $40
https://i.imgur.com/cvFb1I8.jpg


SH Figuarts TMNT set of 4 $250


Loose figures, feel free to make offers.
Studio Series Scourge, I dont remember which series for the other Scourge nor Magnus.


Repaint Tankor and Obsidian from Beast Machines


Takara RID Bros Mach Alert, Wildride and Speedbreaker (has silver paint on hood)


Hot Toys 1/6 figures
Selling AoU Vision, CW Scarlet Witch, Black Panther Shuri, Captain Marvel movie with Goose and Captain America Endgame (MISB).
I am probably going to sell a few more Marvel ones but I am still deciding who is making the cut.

Opened items:
AoU Vision
Comes with box. Appears to be in excellent condition. Joints are still strong. Comes complete
$300


Civil War Scarlet Witch (Wanda)
Comes with box. No visible wear on her outfit, joints are still great. I did find the missing blast effect and will update pics once I have time. Only the mini Antman is NOT included.
$400


Black Panther Shuri
Comes with box complete. Her outfit looks great, joints are still great. Visible issue on one elbow that I did have a slight bend for her pose. The lights on the weapons work fine, same batteries. The empty spots in the plastic are her arm braces. I've since moved them into the packaging properly.
$350


Captain Marvel Deluxe with Goose
With box, mostly completed. I am still deciding if I want to keep the headsculpt to use on the Endgame version of her. Lights, outfit, everything looks great. Jacket was on her once then folded away so still looks brand new
$180


New in box
Captain America from Avengers Endgame, unopened. $350


DamToys Altair
Was opened. I seem to be missing 1 open hand. Not sure why. Everything else is there, in excellent shape.
Last edited by joshimus; Today at 09:59 AM.
