Super_Megatron
Mechanic Studios x Dr Wu MC-02 Microscope (Revenge Of The Fallen Scalpel) Prototype


Third party company Dr. Wu, known for their upgrade kits, have uploaded via their Weibo account*images of the*MC-02 Microscope (Revenge Of The Fallen Scalpel) prototype. This figure was designed by Mechanic Studio and released by Dr. Wu. We have a very nice and detailed figure of Scalpel or “The doctor” from the Revenge Of The Fallen live-action film. Each leg if articulated as well as Scalpel’s neck with a detailed sculpt. It looks like a fun toy even if his alt mode is not so movie-accurate. The figure is shown next to Studio Series SS-13 Megatron and, while &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mechanic Studios x Dr Wu MC-02 Microscope (Revenge Of The Fallen Scalpel) Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
