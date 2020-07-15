|
Mechanic Studios x Dr Wu MC-02 Microscope (Revenge Of The Fallen Scalpel) Prototype
Third party company Dr. Wu, known for their upgrade kits, have uploaded via their Weibo account
*images of the*MC-02 Microscope (Revenge Of The Fallen Scalpel) prototype. This figure was designed by Mechanic Studio
and released by Dr. Wu. We have a very nice and detailed figure of Scalpel or “The doctor” from the Revenge Of The Fallen live-action film. Each leg if articulated as well as Scalpel’s neck with a detailed sculpt. It looks like a fun toy even if his alt mode is not so movie-accurate. The figure is shown next to Studio Series SS-13 Megatron and, while » Continue Reading.
