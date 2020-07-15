Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Optimus Prime Clear Version Official Gallery & Product Inf


Flame Toys, via their*social media*accounts, have revealed an official gallery and product information of their*Furai Model IDW Optimus Prime Clear Version. This release is a clear plastic version of the*Furai Model IDW Optimus Prime*model kit. According to the information shared this will be an event-limited release. Read on for further details. It will be available for US fans via San Diego Comic-con. 800 pcs limited ONLY! It will be available in : Official retail shop SEN-TI-DEN : 50pcs Wonder Festival SH : 200pcs SDCC : 300pcs D4toys.com : 200pcs Price : US$60 To top it all, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Optimus Prime Clear Version Official Gallery & Product Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
