Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Optimus Prime Clear Version Official Gallery & Product Inf
Flame Toys, via their*social media
*accounts
, have revealed an official gallery and product information of their*Furai Model IDW Optimus Prime Clear Version. This release is a clear plastic version of the*Furai Model IDW Optimus Prime
*model kit. According to the information shared
this will be an event-limited release. Read on for further details. It will be available for US fans via San Diego Comic-con. 800 pcs limited ONLY! It will be available in : Official retail shop SEN-TI-DEN : 50pcs Wonder Festival SH : 200pcs SDCC : 300pcs D4toys.com : 200pcs Price : US$60 To top it all, » Continue Reading.
