Transformers: Optimus Prime Wreck-Gar Unused Design Sketch

Thank to a tweet by Kei Zama on Twitter *we have a look at the*Transformers: Optimus Prime Wreck-Gar Unused Design Sketch for your viewing pleasure. This sketch shows a more solid design than the one used for Wreck-Gar in the IDW Optimus Prime comics. You may see some similarities with the Combiner Wars Legends toy (a repaint/remold of Legends Groove) specially in the alt mode. You can click on the bar to see the mirrored sketch after the jump and the sound off on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers: Optimus Prime Wreck-Gar Unused Design Sketch appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM