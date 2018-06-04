|
Transformers: Optimus Prime Wreck-Gar Unused Design Sketch
Thank to a tweet by Kei Zama on Twitter
*we have a look at the*Transformers: Optimus Prime Wreck-Gar Unused Design Sketch for your viewing pleasure. This sketch shows a more solid design than the one used for Wreck-Gar in the IDW Optimus Prime comics. You may see some similarities with the Combiner Wars Legends toy (a repaint/remold of Legends Groove) specially in the alt mode. You can click on the bar to see the mirrored sketch after the jump and the sound off on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers: Optimus Prime Wreck-Gar Unused Design Sketch
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.