vjcheng
Tyrann
Looks like I have the pleasure of providing the first positive feedback for this user! About a week ago, he posted in the Ontario sightings thread spotting Legacy Tarn in the wild.

Being one of the hardest figures for me (a user without a vehicle and stuck living downtown) to find, I reached out to him via PM if he would be willing to pick up and ship to me. Not only was he more than happy to pick it up for me, he also said he wouldn't mind coming downtown to deliver it in person at Eaton Centre!

Met up yesterday evening and promptly paid him for the figure and we had a nice chat about the entire history of TF, from G1 to the new movie and showed off our collections and what we're collecting. Fantastic guy, it's collector's like Tyrann that make me happy to be apart of this community, we're all just looking out for one another since we love our transforming robots so much. Recommended! A+++++


SALES

FEEDBACK

WANTS
