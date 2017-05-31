Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Ages Three And Up Final Days of Spring Sale on Now!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:52 PM   #1
agesthreeandup
Energon Supplier
agesthreeandup's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Canada
Posts: 477
Ages Three And Up Final Days of Spring Sale on Now!
Ages Three And Up Final Days of Spring Sale on NOW!

** AGES THREE AND UP
FINAL DAYS OF SPRING SALE!
------------------------------------------------------------

MAY 31, 2017 - JUNE 3, 2017 ONLINE ONLY @ AGESTHREEANDUP.COM

All Prices in USD while supplies last. No rainchecks.
Sale Starts May 31st, 2017 10:00PM Eastern Standard Time
Sale Ends June 3rd, 2017 11:59PM Eastern Standard Time

* Discounts do not apply to pre-order items, only in-stock items.
* Availability is first come first serve. No holds. No rainchecks.
* Order as much as you like in one order.
* No combining of orders after an order is placed.
* Discounts are intended for consumer orders not bulk or wholesale orders.
* We reserve the right to cancel any orders that violate our policies.

Visit our blog for all the details (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/blog/f...52f4ae&mc_eid=[UNIQID])
__________________
Ages Three and Up
Join the Facebook Fan Page for A3U to recieve all our store updates sent to your News Feed
sales@agesthreeandup.com
www.agesthreeandup.com
agesthreeandup is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:10 AM   #2
python
Robot Master
python's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 707
Re: Ages Three And Up Final Days of Spring Sale on Now!
What's with FansProject stuff going 50% off or more on various online sites? Are they going out of business?
python is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:58 AM   #3
Darth Cylon
addicted to mecha
Darth Cylon's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2011
Location: VanCougar
Posts: 4,852
Re: Ages Three And Up Final Days of Spring Sale on Now!
I thought A3U has a .ca website with CAD$ now? The link on the OP links to a .com site with US$ ....
__________________
Darth Cylon is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NEW OPEN BOX TRANSFORMERS Generations Fortress Maximus Figure $229.99
Transformers
KO Transformers ? AM Robotic Radio MIB (TS-558)
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Radio AM Robot (Blue) 100%
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Robot-Man X MOSC
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Blue Windcharger (Camaro)
Transformers
Takara Micro Change Series Transformers ? Red Bumblejumper (1500XG)
Transformers
Impossible Toys Custom Transformers ? Quint-04 (Executioner) MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:04 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.