Today, 12:20 AM
#1
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Hot Pre-order ? Titans Return Trypticon
At long last, pre-orders for the highly-anticipated Titan class Trypticon have started popping up on our sponsor sites! Scheduled for release in June, Titan class Trypticon is priced at $149.99 USD. Click one of the sponsor links below to get your pre-orders in before they’re all gone! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
, TFSource
, Robot Kingdom
, Captured Prey
, Hobby Link Japan
, The Chosen Prime
, ToyDojo
, Ages Three & Up
, Premium Collectables
The post Hot Pre-order – Titans Return Trypticon
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
