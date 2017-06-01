Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,781

New Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot ? Bumblebee



Thanks to*2005 Boards Member*RorMachine, we have a new TV Spot for*Transformers: The Last Knight. While we are going to let you find out yourselves as to what the spot contains, we are going to go ahead and say that a certain info which was dropped on our Boards earlier has turned out to be true on this TV Spot. Other than that, the spot contains minor/major spoilers depending on the way you look at it. Check out the new TV Spot below:



The post







More... Thanks to*2005 Boards Member*RorMachine, we have a new TV Spot for*Transformers: The Last Knight. While we are going to let you find out yourselves as to what the spot contains, we are going to go ahead and say that a certain info which was dropped on our Boards earlier has turned out to be true on this TV Spot. Other than that, the spot contains minor/major spoilers depending on the way you look at it. Check out the new TV Spot below:The post New Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot – Bumblebee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________