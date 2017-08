Takara-Tomy Mall: Transformers Legends LG-EX Metroplex Reissue

Looks like another Takara Legend *is due for reissue, as TFW2005 member jackisking brings us news of LG-EX Metroplex being slated for early 2018 release for 27,000 yen! If you missed out on the Takara TG-23 Metroplex figure in 2013, will you be adding this to your collection? Check out our galleries of close cousins Hasbro Generations and SDCC Metroplex , see the LG-EX pictures after the jump then sound off on the 2005 boards! The post Takara-Tomy Mall: Transformers Legends LG-EX Metroplex Reissue appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM