|
Official Images, Product Details And TV Commercial Of Hauck Transformers Go-Karts
During the Toy Fair days, we revealed a newly licensed Transformers product by Hauck
. Soon after, our members found out that Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Go-Karts were on sale
. We now have with us the*Official Images, Product Details and the TV Commercial of Hauck Transformers Go-Karts. “Transforming the world of go karting from the Planet Cybertron, introducing the Transformers Bumblebee and Optimus Prime pedal Go Karts. Get ready to
roll-out! Transformers pedal go karts provide an authentic driving experience featuring pedal power, sporty steering and low profile rubber tires! the Bumblebee/ Optimus Prime design includes, aggressive front fairing, » Continue Reading.
