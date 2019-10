Captain America Has The Touch!

This past summer in Avengers Endgame we learned that Captain America was worthy to wield the Mighty Thor's hammer Mjolnir. Today, thanks to* Twitter user John Grosjean* we learned that Captain America also has The Touch!*Linked after the jump is a fun video that is simply too good not to share and a fun nod to our Transformers franchise. Enjoy this creative take on Captain America's stand against the Mad Titan Thanos! I remixed Cap lifting Thor's hammer with "The Touch" song from the 1986 Transformer movie and it's pure goodness #avengers