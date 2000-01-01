Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Cyberverse Deluxe Class Thunderhowl Review
Today, 05:42 PM
#
1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,747
Cyberverse Deluxe Class Thunderhowl Review
Deluxe Cyberverse Thunderhowl looks beautiful...but how well does he function in comparison to the Ultra Class offering?
https://youtu.be/0AUHTmRP_xs
Today, 05:54 PM
#
2
canprime
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,631
Re: Cyberverse Deluxe Class Thunderhowl Review
Where did you find him? I can't find him anywhere yet.
