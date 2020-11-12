The official*Hasbro China Transformers Weibo account
have shared a new official stop-motion video, this time featuring a "crossover" of Transformers brands and products. We can see Studio Series Core Ravage, War For Cybertron Siege Soundwave, Killerbody's Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime helmet
and Flame Toys Furai Model Windblade
. Soundwave and Windblade have a dancing competition with the Transformers Cybertron tune! Watch the video here
or a YouTube mirror after the jump as well as some screencaps. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!  
