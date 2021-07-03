Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Zavvi?s Matt Ferguson x Transformers 1986 Collection
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:02 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,765
Zavvi?s Matt Ferguson x Transformers 1986 Collection


UK based Zavvi website*have just revealed their new*Matt Ferguson x Transformers 1986 Collection. This is a special collaboration with artist Matt Ferguson who was the artist behind the amazing art of the new*Transformers The Movie 35th Anniversary 4K Edition art. Zavvi will be offering several items featuring Mr. Ferguson’s art like Transformers The Movie 4K bundles in different formats, limited edition prints, clothing, and we can even spot some limited edition handmade Transformers Prime Beast Hunters Optimus Prime trainers. Click on the bar to see some key images of these products. Click on the discussion link below and let &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Zavvi’s Matt Ferguson x Transformers 1986 Collection appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Trilogy book
Transformers
Transformers original g1 box art 3D magnets, optimus prime Megatron Bumblebee
Transformers
Tech Deck Transforming Sk8 Container Six Stair Rail Element Finger Boards Lot
Transformers
Transformers Skywarp Decepticon G1 Parts Right Fist Hand
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Earthrise Autobot Heroes Prowl and Ironhide
Transformers
Figpin Transformers Optimus Megatron Soundwave Set Of 3
Transformers
Transformers Robot Heroes - Lot of 31 (plus accessories)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:03 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.