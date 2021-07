Zavvi?s Matt Ferguson x Transformers 1986 Collection

UK based Zavvi website *have just revealed their new*Matt Ferguson x Transformers 1986 Collection. This is a special collaboration with artist Matt Ferguson who was the artist behind the amazing art of the new*Transformers The Movie 35th Anniversary 4K Edition art. Zavvi will be offering several items featuring Mr. Ferguson's art like Transformers The Movie 4K bundles in different formats, limited edition prints, clothing, and we can even spot some limited edition handmade Transformers Prime Beast Hunters Optimus Prime trainers.