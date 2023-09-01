SlapDash Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2022 Location: Toronto, Canada Posts: 38

Looking for... one of the vendor's from last weekend's show! Hi everyone,



So I was at the show in Mississauga last weekend, and spoke with a ton of vendors, and I'm usually good about collecting business cards or other contact info, but it slipped my mind this time.



There was a vendor in one of the corners of the big toy room, super nice dude, and he had several official MPs, a Fanstoys Quakewave and Soar, a ToyWorld Swamper, and a bunch of Takara United, Takara Henkei, and Takara Legends (literally three of my fave lines) hanging on the wall (including a Takara Legends Whirl and Henkei Coneheads). Does anyone know what vendor/store this is? This is likely too vague, but I thought I'd give it a shot. Happy Friday y'all.



-Mike / SlapDash