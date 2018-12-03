Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,603

Hasbro Toy Shop Website: Ending Direct Brand Sales



Keen observers of Hasbro Toy Shop have taken note in recent months of its inclusion on Walmart’s website as an authorized seller, in addition to the opening of an Amazon Hasbro Hub. We now find even more surprising news which might explain all of this within the*



At Hasbro, we strive to provide our customers with the best possible experience with our portfolio brands. As a valued customer, we wanted to let you know that our brand websites have changed and will no longer sell products directly.





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



