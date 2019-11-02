|
Transformers Studio Series WWII Hot Rod, Dark Of The Moon Soundwave And Elita-1, Arce
Via*Superhero Store Website
*we have some new additional stock images of the upcoming Studio Series figures for 2020:*WWII Hot Rod, Dark Of The Moon Soundwave, And Elita-1, Arcee & Chromia 3-Pack. Studio Series Wave 8 Deluxe consists of SS-49 Bumblebee (2007 Camaro), SS-50 WWII Hot Rod (The Last Knight), SS-51 Soundwave (Dark of the Moon, includes Laserbeak) and SS-52 Arcee, Chromia, and Elita-1: 3-Pack. We have some new images of alt modes, inner cardboard, extra weapons (even for the small ROTF Bike sisters) and some bigger images we had seen before. Click on the bar to see all the mirrored » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Studio Series WWII Hot Rod, Dark Of The Moon Soundwave And Elita-1, Arcee & Chromia 3-Pack Additional Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.