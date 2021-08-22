Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  August Week 03
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,024
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  August Week 03


Its time for our usual Transformers international sightings round up, courtesy of TFW2005 members all over the world. We have quite an active week this time. New Buzzworthy toy have showed up in Australia, Beast Wars reissues, Kingdom T-Wrecks and Rodimus have been spotted in Ireland, new Kingdom and Studio Series toys in Italy, Studio Series and Generations Selects Transmutate in Peru, new officially licensed merchandise in Russia, and to top it all, the highly anticipated Generations Selects Artfire &#038; Nightstick has been found in Singapore. Buzzworthy Bumblebee Crash Combiners And Cyberverse Energon Armor Packs In Australia *Thanks to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  August Week 03 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Kingdom Disque d'or du Destin - 3X Cartes Dinobot ( 2 Destins )
Transformers
Transformers g1 Lot
Transformers
Starscream Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro MP-07 Toys R Us Exclusive New MIB
Transformers
Optimus Prime Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro MP-10 Toys R Us Exclusive New MIB
Transformers
Bumblebee & Spike Witwicky Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro MP-08 Toys R Us Exclu
Transformers
OPTIMUS PRIME YEAR OF THE HORSE LIMITED PLATINUM EDITION TRANSFORMERS HASBRO 10
Transformers
Star Trek Next Generation TNG Die-cast USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:24 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.