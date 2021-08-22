|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up August Week 03
Its time for our usual Transformers international sightings round up, courtesy of TFW2005 members all over the world. We have quite an active week this time. New Buzzworthy toy have showed up in Australia, Beast Wars reissues, Kingdom T-Wrecks and Rodimus have been spotted in Ireland, new Kingdom and Studio Series toys in Italy, Studio Series and Generations Selects Transmutate in Peru, new officially licensed merchandise in Russia, and to top it all, the highly anticipated Generations Selects Artfire & Nightstick has been found in Singapore. Buzzworthy Bumblebee Crash Combiners And Cyberverse Energon Armor Packs In Australia
