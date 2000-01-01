Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:57 AM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Beasty
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 314
Food for thought on Beast Transformers
It's strange how many beast Transformers there are that were released prior to Beast Wars and Beast machines. One example is Grimlock who was released back in the G1 days along with several other Dinobots. Then there are Soundwave's minions and the Predacons and the Terrorcons. If I'm not mistaken, the Predacons were the first gestalt team that consisted of all Deluxe class Transformers. The only other one I can remember that I left out are the Secons. Then there's Sixshot and Trypticon.
