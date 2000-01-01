Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Robimus
LE CHAMPION!!! The AEW Discussion Thread


I just basically followed a lot of these guys from NJPW to AEW, from All In onward.

The thing I like the most is you can tell how much fun these guys are having doing what they love.

Anyone else watching their programming?
