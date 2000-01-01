Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 7,941

LE CHAMPION!!! The AEW Discussion Thread



I just basically followed a lot of these guys from NJPW to AEW, from All In onward.



The thing I like the most is you can tell how much fun these guys are having doing what they love.



