Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Velocitron Surprise!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:29 AM   #1
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: The NCR
Posts: 211
Velocitron Surprise!
So I finally opened the speed set I picked up on clearance last week.
When transforming Quickswitch, there was a second Rodimus Prime titan master hidden inside his helmet!

This is awesome, now I can display him simultaneously in head mode AND be one of the more colourful Hasbro TMs in little robo-mode
evenstaves is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:47 AM   #2
cli1ck
Generation 2
cli1ck's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: Canada
Posts: 159
Re: Velocitron Surprise!
Did this happen to anyone else? I remember it being reported that POTP Micronus allegedly sometimes had an extra PM inside the pretender shell
cli1ck is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Commemorative Series 1 Autobot Ultra Magnus 2002
Transformers
NEW in box Transformers Masterpiece Soundwave
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:26 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.