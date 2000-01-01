Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Cyber-Kun
Machine War
Join Date: Sep 2008
Location: Kitchener, Ontario
Posts: 242
BEAST WARS ENAMEL PIN KICKSTARTER
Hello fellow Canuck TF fans! Along with being a TF fan, I'm an artist as well. Since COVID lockdown I've been making enamel pins, and caught the bug.

After working on these designs a few months ago, I've decided to launch a kickstarter to fund making pins of the entire cast of BEAST WARS! (At least the first season).

The initial funding goal was for 4 pins (Primal, Megatron, Black Arachnia & Rattrap), but we've blasted past that and have unlocked Cheetor, Waspinator, Airrazor and Terrosaur! We've still got 7 more to go to get the ENTIRE cast of season one!

Also an EXCLUSIVE variant is being offered for Kickstarter backers if we reach the final stretch goal, which will be PREDACON RHINOX (from the episode "Dark Designs"). This variant will be ONLY available to backers, made to order and will NOT be made again.

Here is the link if you're interested, feel free to back and share!

BEAST WARRIORS ENAMEL PIN COLLECTION KICKSTARTER

If you've got any questions about how kickstarter works, or the pins themselves, I'd be happy to answer them!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 119010688_10157605880215668_2760424827432488112_o.jpg Views: 0 Size: 106.5 KB ID: 47250   Click image for larger version Name: 119106802_10157605880690668_2149389875811457550_o.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.4 KB ID: 47251  
Tags
3rd party, beast wars, fanart

