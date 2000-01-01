dak Master Creator Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Posts: 3,914

Animated Nova Prime (COVID Project)



Base is Animated Wreckgar with a remodeled back and Animated prime head. All additions are made from styrene.



Enjoy!



