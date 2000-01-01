Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:25 PM
dak
Animated Nova Prime (COVID Project)
Been a long time since ive posted anything. Had this idea for about 12 years now..... Finally got to make it happen.
Base is Animated Wreckgar with a remodeled back and Animated prime head. All additions are made from styrene.
Enjoy!
Today, 03:37 PM
wervenom
Re: Animated Nova Prime (COVID Project)
Whoa!
