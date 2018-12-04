|
Takara Tomy War For Cybertron: Siege Prototype Images ? Soundwave, Chromia, Prowl And
Care of Snakas Blog
*we have an amazing set of images of the prototypes of the upcoming Takara Tomy Siege releases. We have a great gallery of the gray prototypes of the upcoming Takara Tomy Siege May releases
:*Soundwave, Chromia, Prowl, Autobot Rescue Patrol (Red Hot & Stakeout) and Battlemaster Pteraxadon. Even they are the gray prototypes, they are showing the different weapon configurations for the robots and the combined weapon form of the Micromaster Rescue Patrol. We also have a look at the front and back views of these characters, and some dynamic poses. Check all the mirrored images » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy War For Cybertron: Siege Prototype Images – Soundwave, Chromia, Prowl And More
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.