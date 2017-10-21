Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers The Last Knight Legion Dragonstorm Released in the US
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,052
Transformers The Last Knight Legion Dragonstorm Released in the US


We’ve got a report that a new Transformers The Last Knight toy has finally arrived at US retail. The Last Knight’s Legion class Dragonstorm was spotted in a*Meijer in Ft Wayne, IN. Hound, who is included in the Wave 3 case with Dragonstorm but does not carry over to the Wave 4 Legion class cases was not spotted – and given that the recent UK sighting of Dragonstorm is thought to have been the Wave 4 case assortment, it’s possible that Wave 3 – and by extension Hound – has been skipped over and this is Wave 4 arriving. All &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers The Last Knight Legion Dragonstorm Released in the US appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Sunstreaker MIB
Transformers
KO Reissue G1 Transformers Dinobot Swoop MIB
Transformers
G1 Commemorative Series (2003) TRU Transformers Powermaster Optimus Prime MISB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Soundwave with Buzzsaw MIB Pre-Rub Symbol
Transformers
Lot of 80s VTG Transformers Optimus Prime Voltron GO Lion Megatron G1 G2
Transformers
masterpiece movie bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers G1 ?Kup? Factory Sealed NEW Circa 1986
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:42 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.