Transformers The Last Knight Legion Dragonstorm Released in the US



We’ve got a report that a new Transformers The Last Knight toy has finally arrived at US retail. The Last Knight’s Legion class Dragonstorm was spotted in a*Meijer in Ft Wayne, IN. Hound, who is included in the Wave 3 case with Dragonstorm but does not carry over to the Wave 4 Legion class cases was not spotted – and given that the recent UK sighting of Dragonstorm is thought to have been the Wave 4 case assortment, it’s possible that Wave 3 – and by extension Hound – has been skipped over and this is Wave 4 arriving. All



We've got a report that a new Transformers The Last Knight toy has finally arrived at US retail. The Last Knight's Legion class Dragonstorm was spotted in a*Meijer in Ft Wayne, IN. Hound, who is included in the Wave 3 case with Dragonstorm but does not carry over to the Wave 4 Legion class cases was not spotted – and given that the recent UK sighting of Dragonstorm is thought to have been the Wave 4 case assortment, it's possible that Wave 3 – and by extension Hound – has been skipped over and this is Wave 4 arriving.

