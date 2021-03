vwpbl Generation 2 Join Date: Mar 2010 Location: Ottawa/Nepean Posts: 100

Jinbao OS KO devastator 2 versions?



1:

with yellow shovels, clear windows, black arms:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/373454668286



2:

with purple shovels, blue windows, silver arms, and there seem to be some design changes in at least quickmix, if not more:

https://www.ebay.ca/itm/184695425536



does anyone know if there is an article describing the differences better and which one was 'first' vs 'second' ? There seem to be 2 different versions of this jinbao OS KO devastator (apart from colour):1:with yellow shovels, clear windows, black arms:2:with purple shovels, blue windows, silver arms, and there seem to be some design changes in at least quickmix, if not more:does anyone know if there is an article describing the differences better and which one was 'first' vs 'second' ?