Transformers Wave 3 Netflix Deluxes at US Retail
Not even four hours after images of the next wave
of Wal-Mart exclusive deluxe WFC figures in packaging surfaced do we have our first sighting of them! Twitter users @Wheeljack64 and @Queenstodge have posted in store pictures of Cheetor, Deep Cover, Sparkless Bot and Deseeus Army Drone in their local Walmart in Long Island, NY. on Monday, preorders for new Walmart exclusives are set to go live on their website. These new Netflix figures are likely to among those preorders. But given this sighting, we may be looking at a potential street date as well? If you find these » Continue Reading.
