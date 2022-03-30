Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Kingdom Cheetor Concept Figure Images


Courtesy of Hasbro designer Mark Maher, via his Instagram account, we can share for you images of a never-seen-before*Transformers Kingdom Cheetor concept figure. As explained by Mark on his post, this concept figure was a very early idea for an updated Cheetor toy with a more realistic beast mode. The robot and cheetah molds here were mainly used to show the concept. As usual, it’s always great to have a closer look at all the design process. See the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Kingdom Cheetor Concept Figure Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



