Courtesy of Hasbro designer Mark Maher, via his Instagram account
, we can share for you images of a never-seen-before*Transformers Kingdom Cheetor concept figure. As explained by Mark on his post, this concept figure was a very early idea for an updated Cheetor toy with a more realistic beast mode. The robot and cheetah molds here were mainly used to show the concept. As usual, it’s always great to have a closer look at all the design process. See the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
