Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page LF: LG-EX Grand Maximus (new or loose)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:18 PM   #1
Ahhgiantpotato
Mini-Con
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Edmonton
Posts: 2
LF: LG-EX Grand Maximus (new or loose)
Pm me, all pricing considered.

Must ship to Edmonton, AB
Ahhgiantpotato is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:31 PM   #2
wervenom
Windbreaker
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 7,787
Re: LF: LG-EX Grand Maximus (new or loose)
Think this guy had one at some point

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504
wervenom is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Kingdom Mutant Tigatron Generations WFC Golden Disk Collection NISB
Transformers
Transformers JACKPOT & SIGHTS WFC Kingdom Golden Disk Collection Chapter 2 NEW
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Fuzors Air Hammer With Instructions
Transformers
Kenner Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal Airazor 1999 Complete With Instruction
Transformers
Transformers Classics Bumblebee, Cliffjumper, Mirage & Grimlock lot of 4...
Transformers
Transformers Classics Ultra Magnus & FansProject TFX-01 Add On Kit complete
Transformers
Shoucang Robots in Digsuise Jindian
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:52 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.