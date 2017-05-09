Bumblebee is showing off his new (old) look via a new poster for Transformers The Last Knight. In it we see Bumblebee with a different bot mode, standing in front of a castle adorned by Nazi symbols and in flames during World War II. He was briefly seen transforming in this scene during the latest Secret History TV Spot
, but this gives us a nice clean look. Check it out after the break!
The post New Bumblebee WWII Mode Revealed via Transformers The Last Knight Poster
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...