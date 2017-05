Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,582

New Bumblebee WWII Mode Revealed via Transformers The Last Knight Poster



Bumblebee is showing off his new (old) look via a new poster for Transformers The Last Knight. In it we see Bumblebee with a different bot mode, standing in front of a castle adorned by Nazi symbols and in flames during World War II. He was briefly seen transforming in this scene during the latest



Bumblebee is showing off his new (old) look via a new poster for Transformers The Last Knight. In it we see Bumblebee with a different bot mode, standing in front of a castle adorned by Nazi symbols and in flames during World War II. He was briefly seen transforming in this scene during the latest Secret History TV Spot, but this gives us a nice clean look.

