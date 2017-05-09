Yesterday’s Transformers The Last Knight Secret History TV Spot
had a ton of Easter eggs in there, including artwork seen in several frames very quickly. The official Transformers Twitter
page has shared out some of those eggs which you can see after the break here as well. Included are shots of what looks to be Ironhide in World War I or II, Hound with George Washington, an unknown TF (possibly Bee) with WWI Tanks, Megatron near an exploding Volcano in 1883, and a painting of Cybertronian Knights in a battle, possibly mimicking the King Arthur scene » Continue Reading.
