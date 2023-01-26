Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,523
Transformers The Movie Early Toei Models Images


Via eBay we can share for your several*Transformers The Movie early Toei models images for your viewing pleasure. Read on for information about these pieces thanks to eBay seller Bustatoons (UK based). Acquired directly from Marvel Productions in 1989 (and stored in a warehouse in Los Angeles until I discovered a batch of them in 2018) this photo stat is one of many that shows early character models for the cast of*Transformers: The Movie*illustrated by the artists of Toei Doga. Marvel Productions would then make notes informing the Japanese studio of what changes were required to be made to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers The Movie Early Toei Models Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
