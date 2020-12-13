Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Beast Wars Inferno Box With ?Scavenger? Early Working Name
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,852
Transformers Beast Wars Inferno Box With ?Scavenger? Early Working Name


We have something quite interesting to share with you today. A post by*Martin Sønderby Lund at From the Vault – TF Showcase*reveals some clarification about the original name for Beast Wars Inferno. We know that Inferno was never seen in Transmetal form in the show, but there was indeed a Transmetal ant named Scavenger. We never had any proof of the connection between Scavenger toy and the original Inferno, but it was more than a design coincidence for many fans. An image taken from the Beast Wars design binder*reveals an early Beast Wars Inferno box image showing Scavenger’s &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Beast Wars Inferno Box With “Scavenger” Early Working Name appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Deluxe Rotorstorm - Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise RID 2001 Optimus Prime Combiner
Transformers
Transformers Prime Animated Show First Edition Deluxe Bumblebee Factory Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Animated Voyager Class Grimlock
Transformers
G1 G2 Parts Lot Astrotrain, Ultra Magnus
Transformers
Transformers Universe Dirge vs Roadbuster
Transformers
Transformers Universe Stormcloud
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:18 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.