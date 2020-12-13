|
Transformers Beast Wars Inferno Box With ?Scavenger? Early Working Name
We have something quite interesting to share with you today. A post by*Martin Sønderby Lund at From the Vault – TF Showcase
*reveals some clarification about the original name for Beast Wars Inferno. We know that Inferno was never seen in Transmetal form in the show, but there was indeed a Transmetal ant named Scavenger. We never had any proof of the connection between Scavenger toy and the original Inferno, but it was more than a design coincidence for many fans. An image taken from the Beast Wars design binder
*reveals an early Beast Wars Inferno box image showing Scavenger’s » Continue Reading.
