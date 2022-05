Re: Rumor: Possible First Look At Transformers Legacy Countdown?

Well it'll be cool for those who are doing "every single WFC lambo" collections



Personally I've got:

(siegeswipe mold)

Selects Tigertrack (intended purchase)

Selects DeepCover (intended purchase)

Netflix DeepCover ("couldn't say no" fire-sale find @ TreasureHunt)



("earthmode" lambo mold)

Kingdom BAT Sideswipe (intended purchase)

Kingdom RedAlert (intended purchase)



(ER streaker mold)

Earthrise Sunstreaker (intended purchase)

Selects Cordon & SpinOut (consolation prize for free from Pulse)



...and it already feels like too much for me