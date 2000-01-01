Today, 06:47 PM #1 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 380 ER Sky Lynx - booster rockets and external tank for shuttle Columbia shuttle's maiden launch in a National Geographic magazine (and oddly enough, the same year as the Challenger disaster). I didn't have the tools or knowhow to do a good job with making the Space Shuttle's booster rockets and external fuel tank back then, but three-and-a-half decades later, this came as a result of self-taught amateurish trial-and-error - and mostly spurred by the fact that ER Sky Lynx has official NASA markings.



You can see more of my fully-assembled Sky Lynx NASA Shuttle in this post at the 2020 TF photos thread:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showp...&postcount=507











The booster rockets are made from two foot-long foam dowels - more accurately, a 24" dowel cut in half - appropriately shaped with the tapered nosecones. The external tank module is made from foam cylinders found in vases for floral arrangements; cut, glued, and shaped to the appropriate design, before the duct-tape-and-spray-paint job.









The rockets are attached to the tank with sharp-pointed 2.5"-long toothpicks. And here, you can see a small bolt glue-gunned to the base of the tank, which serves as one of the connection points between Sky Lynx's shuttle mode and this assembly.









I also cut out a small squared hole near the top of the tank, making another connection point to the assembly where Sky Lynx's front landing gear is inserted to hold them together.









Close-up of the connection point systems at the shuttle system's bow...









... and the stern.









Showing the link-up here.









