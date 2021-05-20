|
Transformers R.E.D Optimus Primal and Reformatting Megatron Official Product Descript
Thanks to 2005 Board member*Jtprime17 we have the official product descriptions of the upcoming*Transformers R.E.D Optimus Primal and Reformatting Megatron. We have another mix of G1 with Beast Wars characters for the non-transforming R.E.D action figure line. While we still have no images, the official product descriptions gives us some interesting data about these new figures. R.E.D Optimus Primal will feature over 30*points of articulation. Includes 2 flip-down shoulder-mounted blasters and 2 Cyber Blades (can combine) and*hidden forearm blasters. Reformatting Megatron (we may bet it’s a R.E.D G1 Megatron redeco)*depicts Megatron midway through his rebirth into the immensely powerful and » Continue Reading.
